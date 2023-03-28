Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf That Sends Woman to Trauma Center

On Monday, March 27, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of St. Charles Parkway and Gallery Place in Waldorf, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one ejected.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult female in the roadway with serious injuries. EMS immediately requested a helicopter for the victim and Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded and landed nearby.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 transported the victim to an area trauma center.

The collision is under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.