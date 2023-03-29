UPDATE: Police Identify Waldorf Man Wanted for Shooting Victim in Head During Argument

UPDATE 3/29/2023: Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on March 28.

On March 28 just after 6 a.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of Falcon Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim in an apartment who had been shot in the head.

He had serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment, and as of this writing is in stable condition.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded to investigate.

Investigation revealed the suspect, Raymond Keith Meredith III, 53 of Waldorf, shot the victim in the head during an argument and then fled. Detectives subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for Meredith, who is being charged with attempted murder, assault, and firearms charges.

Anyone with information about Meredith’s whereabouts should contact Detective Bringley at [email protected] or 301-609-6499. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Meredith’s arrest. The investigation is ongoing.



