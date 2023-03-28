No Injuries Reported After Improperly Discarded Smoking Materials Cause Balcony Fire in California

On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at approximately 1:10 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, Hollywood, and NAS Patuxent River responded to 23235 Bond Circle in California, for the reported apartment porch on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the first floor of a 3-story apartment complex.

Firefighters located a small fire on the first floor apartment porch which extended into a wall and second floor balcony floor.

The fire was extinguished in under 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The homeowner stated they were smoking outside around 11:30 a.m., and the cause is believed to be accidental and due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

