Maryland State Police Need Help Identifying Victim in Fatal-pedestrian Crash; Seeking Witnesses

March 27, 2023 (COLLEGE PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying a deceased pedestrian who was struck by a car early Sunday morning in Prince George’s County.

The victim, a Hispanic male, is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old with short facial hair and black hair. He weighs approximately 140 to 160 pounds and is 5 feet 5 to 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing both black pants and a T-shirt; light tan or gray hooded sweatshirt and white Fila brand high-top sneakers.

Troopers from the College Park and Rockville barracks responded shortly after 2:35 a.m. Sunday to the outer loop of Interstate 495 (Capital Beltway), prior to Route 650, for a motor-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a 2013 Toyota. The driver of the car remained at the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators are also seeking potential witnesses in the crash. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Stewart at [email protected] or call the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.