Second Annual Great Mills Road Cleanup Set for Saturday, June 3, 2023

St. Mary’s CDC is excited to officially announce our Second Annual Great Mills Road Cleanup event will be held on Saturday, June 3rd 2023 from 9 AM to 12 PM, hosted once again at the Church of the Ascension.

Interested in volunteering? Click here!

Want to see how you can support the event? Read below!

Volunteer Support: We are looking for volunteers to bring their lawn and gardening tools. If you have a leafblower, trowels, gloves, or rakes, please bring them to distribute to volunteers, but remember that you will be responsible for keeping track of and collecting them after the event.

Sponsorships: Announcements about sponsorships will be coming soon. We can’t hold this event without your support! Learn more below to sponsor!



St. Mary’s Community Development Corporation is passionate about our mission of improving Lexington Park and bringing the community together, but we can’t do it alone. Will you support the success of the next Great Mills Road Cleanup?

Last year, over 100 volunteers worked tirelessly to collect litter, clean the sidewalks, and trim the overgrown grass to make Great Mills Road a cleaner, safer place for everyone. With your help, we can make this year’s event even better than last year! Whether you can provide monetary donations, in-kind donations like food, water, or supplies, or gather your staff to volunteer time to help clean up the road, your support will make a real difference for our Lexington Park.

As a nonprofit organization, we rely on the generosity of local businesses and individuals like you to help us make our community a better place. And don’t forget, donations to St. Mary’s CDC are tax deductible!

Contributions of any amount are greatly appreciated. You may donate via our PayPal button at the top of our website or via check. Please address all checks to:

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation, 46940 S. Shangri La Drive, Suite 7, Lexington Park, MD 20653

