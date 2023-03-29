MDOT SHA and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Advises of Road Construction Beginning April 2023

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will resurface a section of MD 260 (Chesapeake Beach Road) between MD 2 and Mount Harmony Road starting at the beginning of April 2023.

Crews will direct traffic using a flagging operation on the weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

All work is scheduled to be completed by late April 2023, weather permitting.

Drivers are reminded to plan for extra travel time and to remain alert for work crews, equipment and changing traffic patterns. SHA contractor Reliable Contracting is performing the work.

If you have any questions about this work, you may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603. Visit md511.maryland.gov for real-time, updated traffic conditions.