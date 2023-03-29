Six Calvert County County Sheriff’s Employees Complete Southern Maryland Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training

March 29, 2023

Congratulations to the newest graduates of the Southern Maryland Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training held March 20 – March 24.

The CIT training is a 40-hour class that educates first responders to better understand people who experience behavioral health crises. This training helps first responders learn skills to de-escalate situations and recognize people in crisis, so they can get the help needed while keeping first responders and their subjects safe.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is proud to graduate 3 sheriff’s deputies, 2 correctional deputies, and a sheriff’s communications operator (SCO):

Congratulations to the following Deputies:

  • Deputy John Ashley
  • Deputy Sean Hendrickson
  • Deputy Taylor Strong

Congratulations to the following Correctional Deputies:

  • CDFC Travin Johnson
  • SCDC David Unkle

Congratulations to Calvert’s Sheriff’s Communications Operator:

  • SCO Rona Hays

A variety of instructors, subject matter experts, and guest speakers provided training and guidance toward successful course completion. Congratulations and thank you to all!

