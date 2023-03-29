Indian Head Woman Arrested After Police Recover PCP and Replica Firearm During Traffic Stop, Released Same Day by County Commissioner

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 1:00 a.m., EMS personnel observed a vehicle in the intersection of Route 210 and Lower Wharf Road in Bryans Road, MD.

When they stopped to check on the driver’s welfare, the driver moved the vehicle and parked in the middle of Lower Wharf Road.

She exited the car and began acting erratically. Patrol officers arrived and detected the odor of PCP on her person.

Further investigation led to the recovery of PCP, a digital scale, and an airsoft replica firearm in her car.

The driver, Mary Elizabeth Hare, 65, of Indian Head, was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and possession of drugs with the intent to distribute.

On March 26, a district court commissioner released Hare from the Charles County Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. PFC Eshleman is investigating.

