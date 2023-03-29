No Charges After Fight at Mattawoman Middle School Involving Pepper Spray

On Friday, March 24, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., two students were involved in a fight inside Mattawoman Middle School.

During the fight, one of the students involved in the altercation deployed pepper spray. Numerous students who were standing nearby were exposed; no injuries were reported.

The school resource officer has initiated an investigation.

In accordance with MD law, the students will not face criminal charges due to their ages; however, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services was contacted for recordation and to provide services as needed.

The students also face disciplinary action from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call PFC Douglas at 301-609-3282 ext. 0658.