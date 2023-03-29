No Charges After Fight at Mattawoman Middle School Involving Pepper Spray

March 29, 2023

On Friday, March 24, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., two students were involved in a fight inside Mattawoman Middle School.

During the fight, one of the students involved in the altercation deployed pepper spray. Numerous students who were standing nearby were exposed; no injuries were reported.

The school resource officer has initiated an investigation.

In accordance with MD law, the students will not face criminal charges due to their ages; however, the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services was contacted for recordation and to provide services as needed.

The students also face disciplinary action from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call PFC Douglas at 301-609-3282 ext. 0658.

This entry was posted on March 29, 2023 at 12:28 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Education, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.