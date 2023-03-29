Mechanicsville Man Arrested After String of Thefts from Vehicles, Released by Judge on Own Recognizance

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man this week on numerous charges following a rash of thefts from motor vehicles in the Lexington Park area.

Deputy Donald Shubrooks responded to a reported theft on March 24, 2023 to the 21000 block of Jettison Court in Lexington Park.

The victim and the deputy were able to track a pair of stolen AirPods to a location where Raines was found standing. The AirPods were on the ground where the suspect was standing.

Further investigation determined that Raines matched the suspect description in numerous other Rogue and Vagabond incidents between March 20 and March 24 in the Lexington Park area.

Johnnie William Raines Jr., age 45 of Mechanicsville, has been charged with the following.

Theft: $100 to under $1,500 – 3 counts

Theft: Less than $100 – 2 counts

Rogue and Vagabond – 13 counts

Shubrooks arrested Raines and transported him to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown where he was released on his own recognizance by Judge Lawrence R. Daniels

