UPDATE: Upper Marlboro Man Sends Two Victims to Trauma Center After High Speed Collision Calvert County

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at approximately 6:55 p.m., a white 2018 Chevrolet Corvette was observed by Calvert County Deputies going over 100mph in a 55mph zone.

A short time later, officers reported the vehicle was going over 120mph and just 1 minute and 10 seconds after deputies observed the Corvette, the suspect vehicle collided with a white Chevrolet pick up truck at Route 4 and Calvert Cliff State Park Drive.

After officers placed the suspect in custody, police began administering aid to two drivers trapped in the pickup truck.

Fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene for a serious motor vehicle collision with multiple trapped.

Firefighters extricated one adult male, and one adult female from the pickup truck.

The suspect, and operator of the Corvette was identified as Cristian Joel Rodriguez, age 21 of Upper Marlboro, who has been cited with the following traffic violations.

Two victims were ground transported to an area trauma center. The suspect was transported to an area hospital.

DRIVING VEH. ON HWY. AT SPEED EXCEEDING LIMIT (Recorded 92mph in a 55mph)

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

DRIVING VEH IN EXCESS OF REASONABLE AND PRUDENT SPEED ON HWY

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEH. SPEED ON HWY. TO AVOID COLLISION

Court documents show the suspect was released on his own recognizance by Judge Michelle R. Saunders.

