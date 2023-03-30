Police Investigating Attempted Vehicle Theft from Fitzgerald Auto Mall in Lexington Park

On Thursday, March 30, 2023, at approximately 1:45 a.m., police responded to the Fitzgerald Auto Mall located at 22231 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported vehicle theft in progress.

The 911 caller reported two suspects were actively on the property being watched on security cameras attempting to enter a burgundy Hellcat.

Police responded and arrived on the scene to find both suspects had fled prior to their arrival.

Deputies located one vehicle with visible damage and observed evidence on scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Additional information will be provided when its become available.

