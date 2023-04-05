UPDATE: Police Seeking Identities of Suspects Who Attempted to Steal Vehicle from Fitzgerald Auto Mall in Lexington Park

UPDATE 4/5/2023: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two pictured suspects in an attempted auto theft investigation.

On Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 1:42 am, the two suspects entered a 2022 Dodge Charger that was on the lot of Fitzgerald Auto Mall in Lexington Park in an apparent attempt to steal the vehicle. The suspects were unsuccessful in the attempt.

One suspect is a white male wearing dark colored pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark shoes. The other suspect was seen wearing dark shorts, a dark T shirt with the word “FIGHT” on the back, dark shoes and a dark hat.

The two may have been traveling in an older white Dodge pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Patrick Hudson at 301-475-4200, ext. 78178 or email [email protected] Case # 16569-23



Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

3/30/2023: On Thursday, March 30, 2023, at approximately 1:45 a.m., police responded to the Fitzgerald Auto Mall located at 22231 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported vehicle theft in progress.

The 911 caller reported two suspects were actively on the property being watched on security cameras attempting to enter a burgundy Hellcat.

Police responded and arrived on the scene to find both suspects had fled prior to their arrival.

Deputies located one vehicle with visible damage and observed evidence on scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Additional information will be provided when its become available.

