Calvert Marine Museum Announces 2023 Music Series Concerts

Concert season is here! Calvert Marine Museum’s Motto Mortgage Preferred and Re/Max One Waterside Pavilion will host top-notch performers for its fans this summer!

To kick off concert season, Tennessee native Dustin Lynch will perform on Friday, May 26, 2023. Dustin Lynch has “built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music” (Billboard), achieving eight #1s, four Top 5 albums, ten GOLD and PLATINUM certified singles, and tallying over 4.04 BILLION global on-demand streams. Recently releasing slow burner “Wood On The Fire” and wrapping up the expanded PARTY MODE TOUR, Lynch’s fifth studio album, BLUE IN THE SKY, features PLATINUM, six-week #1 “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter),” Top 15 neon-buzzed single “Party Mode,” and “Fish In The Sea.” Tickets are $39 – $79 (additional fees apply) and will be available at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website beginning April 11 at 10 a.m. EST for CMM members and April 17 at 10 a.m. EST for the general public.



Eight-time Grammy winner,will take the stage for CMM’s second concert on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Ziggy Marley is an Emmy winner, musician, producer, activist and humanitarian who has cultivated a legendary career for close to 40 years. The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy has hewed his own path as a musical pioneer, infusing the reggae genre with funk, blues, rock and other elements through mindful songcraft. Equal parts master storyteller and motivational guide, he deftly explores issues from environmental awareness to self-empowerment, social injustice to political inequity, while returning again and again to the transformative power of love. Tickets are $39 – $69 (additional fees apply) and will be available at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website beginning April at 12 10 a.m. EST for CMM members and April 17 at 10 a.m. EST for the general public.

With over 5.25 billion career streams, seven ACM award wins, and nine #1 radio singles, Lee Brice, will perform on Thursday, July 27, 2023. When Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn’t selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you’ll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He recently reached #1 at Country Radio with “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” which consecutively follows three prior #1s: ASCAP’s 2021 Country Song of the Year “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, and “Rumor,” which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and his nine radio singles to Number One include: “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Drinking Class,” “Rumor,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he’s performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC’s Today, ABC’s The Bachelor, NBC’s The Voice and FOX’s Miss USA 2018.

Opening for Brice is multi-platinum selling artist Elle King. With a voice that is equal parts soulful and powerful, Elle King, has made a name for herself in the music industry. Her unique blend of rock, blues, and country has captivated audiences around the world, earning her critical acclaim and a devoted fan base. Tickets are $39 – $89 (additional fees apply) and will be available at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website beginning April 13 at 10 a.m. EST for CMM members and April 17 at 10 a.m. EST for the general public.

Brett Young will perform on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style. With an undeniable string of seven No. 1s – “In Case You Didn’t Know” (8X PLATINUM), “Mercy” (4X PLATINUM), “Sleep Without You” (PLATINUM) “Like I Loved You” (2X PLATINUM), “Here Tonight” (PLATINUM), “Catch” (PLATINUM) and “Lady” (PLATINUM) – and two albums defined by a transcendent romantic spark, he has cemented his status as Country’s master over matters of the heart. Tickets are $39 – $89 (additional fees apply) and will be available at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website beginning April 14 at 10 a.m. EST for CMM members and April 17 at 10 a.m. EST for the general public.

New this year, CMM members will have the opportunity to purchase a season package to include the FOUR concerts listed above. Purchasing a season package will allow members to have the first access to tickets, choose the same seats for all four shows, and save on ticket fees. This Season Package will be available for ONE DAY ONLY, on Monday, April 10 at 10 a.m. EST. Details will be shared with members via email.



Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series support the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum.

This event would not be possible without the generous support of the community and many local businesses. Sponsors include: Motto Mortgage Preferred, RE/MAX One, Prince Frederick Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Holiday Inn Express, California, MD, Riverside Trailers, Quality Built Homes, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Sunshines Catering, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Asbury-Solomons, J. Calvin Wood, Mrs. Moo’s, Chick-fil-a, First Colony Center, Bahr Insurance, The BayNet, Bayside Environmental Services, Calvert Health Medical Center, Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, Caney Creek Catering, 102.9 WKIK, 97.7 The Bay, SOMAR Communications, Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, Greenwave, VanDalen Industries, and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

