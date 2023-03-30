Calvert County Public School Students Advance to the State MESA Competition

This year, 10 Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) took part in the Maryland Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Achievement (MESA) program, which is a grade 3-12 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics initiative.

“Through participation in Maryland MESA, students develop academic and leadership skills, which are reflected in their projects,” said Dr. Yovonda Kolo, CCPS Supervisor of Science and STEM. “We congratulate all of the participants on creating innovate solutions to the challenges and thank the team sponsors for their support in making this year’s program a huge success.”



Elementary, middle, high school student teams competed in one or more of the following categories: Mobile App, Wearable Technology, Storybook Theme Park (elementary level only), Expanding Structure, National Engineering Design Challenge – Operation Space (secondary level only).

On March 23, 2023, CCPS hosted the Regional MESA Showcase and Awards Ceremony at Huntingtown High School. Student participants had the opportunity to see one another’s projects, listen to guest speakers, and find out this year’s Regional MESA challenge winners.

All first-place winners will advance to compete in the State MESA Day Competition and Showcase that will be held at the John Hopkins Applied Physics Lab on May 13, 2023.

For more information about the MESA program, visit https://secwww.jhuapl.edu/stem/mesa.

Congratulations to the winners of the Calvert County Regional 2022-2023 Maryland MESA Competition

Elementary School Level

Mobile App Challenge

1st Place: St. Leonard Elementary School – Bryson Bauer, Evan Cherry, Wyatt Ker, Juniper Testa, and Nameary Wilkins

2nd Place: Huntingtown Elementary School – Emily Bhogte, Reid Caswell, Gabe Garcia, Jackson Glaser, Alice Mayle, Cruiz Pak, Woody Ward, and Blake Williamson

3rd Place: Barstow Elementary School – Alex Curtin, Ian Freeland, Treavor Lungerich

Wearable Technology Challenge

1st Place: St. Leonard Elementary School – Payton Brickner-Davis, Nicholas Lipscomb, Gage Patterson, and Amelia Tryon

2nd Place: Huntingtown Elementary School – Nina Jacobs, Tema Pefok, Brooklyn Talley, and Elana Ward

3rd Place: Barstow Elementary School – Raine DeVries, Brooke Grosek, Ella Stromberg, and Blake Wells

Expanding Structure Challenge – Operation Space

1st Place: Barstow Elementary School – Fletcher Sampson, Averie Higgins, Victgoria Cruz, and Erick Masrukin

2nd Place: St. Leonard Elementary School – Juliana Borrero, John Harrington III, Madalyn Marks, Arya Van Oosten, and Jewel Thomas

3rd Place: Huntingtown Elementary School – Nikki Glover, Jackson Merchant, Maximus Nelson, Peyton Ochoa, Isac Olig, Bently Rice, and Nicholas Robertson

Storybook Theme Park Ride Challenge

1st Place: St. Leonard Elementary – Nurhale Baspehlivan, Ava Hance, Logan Hassay, Sophia Marks, L.J. Ruck, and Eleanor Sinclair

2nd Place: Barstow Elementary – Sasha Ragano, Gavin Brown, and Collins Whitten

3rd Place: Huntingtown Elementary – Francesca Blorstad, Lillan Coffin, Audrey Harms, Haley Hoffman, Juliana Moses, Sai Perez, Brooke Robb, Abigal Welsh, and Valerie Winston

Middle School Level

Mobile App Challenge

1st Place: Windy Hill Middle School – Andrew Droneburger, André Garcia, Emmitt MacDonald, and Luke Gladfelter

Wearable Technology Challenge

1st Place: Southern Middle School – Jacob Alshire, Parker Rock, and Anton Vandervossen

2nd Place: Windy Hill Middle School – Sammi Nealon, Sammy Sperling, Gavin Whitman, and Mason Duerr

Expanding Structure Challenge – Operation Space

1st Place: Northern Middle School – Rodney Miller, Owen Tillett, Samuel Tillett, and Andrew Yates

2nd Place: Windy Hill Middle School – Cody Du, Sean Gladfelter, and Brayden Proctor

National Engineering Design Competition

1st Place: Southern Middle School – Sophie Carasco, Mia Deguzman, Logan McDowell, Sienna Matteson, and Nicole Morgan

High School Level

Mobile App Challenge

1st Place: Northern High School – Mao Yu Cheng and Oliver Diamond

2nd Place: Calvert High School – Sarah Craig, Jason Funchion, and Will Rauner

Wearable Technology Challenge

1st Place: Northern High School – Troy Scheleur and Lucas Wendland

2nd Place: Huntingtown High School – Courtney Easton, Logan Latvala, Rondy Le, and Salem Painter

3rd Place: Calvert High School – Sophie Arness and Ziniah Gross

Expanding Structure Challenge – Operation Space

1st Place: Patuxent High School – Ben Barlow, Alyssa Cadiz, and Adrianna Gonzalez

2nd Place: Huntingtown High School – Isabella Cost, Matthew Le, and Juan Ruiz

3rd Place: Northern High School – Hazim Ahmad and Sally Shanawa

National Engineering Design Competition

1st Place: Patuxent High School – Julian Atkins, Mikey Gray, and Ella Muschlitz

2nd Place: Northern High School – Ahnaf Anowar, Dennis Lin, and Nathan Mehls

3rd Place: Calvert High School – Aidan McDowell, Caleb Morgan, Charlie Zegalia