Camping at Breezy Point to Remain Closed for 2023 Season due to Shoreline Restoration

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces that both short-term and seasonal camping at Breezy Point Beach & Campground will be closed for the 2023 season for the completion of an extensive shoreline restoration project on the camping beach area.

This project will consist of erosion mitigation and beach revitalization.

The public beach at Breezy Point will remain open to the public for day use, seven days per week from May 1 through Oct. 31. Hours are as follows:

May 2023

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Weekends and holidays: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

June-August, 2023

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Weekends and holidays: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

September-October, 2023

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Weekends and holidays: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground is a favorite bay-front park for swimming, fishing, picnicking and more. Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.Gov/BreezyPoint to learn more.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks and follow @CalvertCountyParks on Instagram.