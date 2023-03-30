Calvert County Government Announces Good Friday Schedule – April 7, 2023

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Friday, April 7, 2023, in observance of Good Friday.

In addition:

The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open with normal operating hours Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8. The landfill, transfer station and all county convenience centers will be closed Sunday, April 9.

The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be open Friday, April 7, with normal operating hours.

The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed

Friday, April 7.

Friday, April 7. Calvert County senior centers will be closed Friday, April 7.

Meals on Wheels will not be delivered Friday, April 7. Shelf-stable meals are provided in advance. Meal delivery will resume Monday, April 10.

There will be no county bus service Friday, April 7. Regular service will resume Saturday, April 8.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed on Friday, April 7. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies at 410-535-3491.

Calvert Library locations and Bookmobile services will be closed Friday, April 7 and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. Downloadable materials and virtual services are available 24/7 at calvertlibrary.info.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours Friday, April 7. Visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/calendar for special programs and events.

All community centers will be closed Friday, April 7, and Sunday, April 9. Community centers will be open with regular hours Saturday, April 8.

All recreation parks including Cove Point, Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Ward Farm parks will be open all weekend with normal spring hours.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open on Friday, April 7, with normal hours.

Flag Ponds Nature Park, Battle Creek Cypress Swamp trails and Kings Landing Park will be open with regular hours of operation. The Battle Creek Cypress Swamp nature center is closed until further notice, however trails remain open to the public. For a full nature park schedule, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal operating hours Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8. The aquatic center will be closed Sunday, April 9.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground remains closed and will reopen May 1.