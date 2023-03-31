Roland Lewis Sydnor, 78, of Summerfield, FL. passed away suddenly at his home on March 19, 2023. He was born on May 25, 1944, to the late Robert Wesley Sydnor and the late Hulda Lucille Davis.

Roland was the loving husband of Elizabeth Regina Hill Sydnor whom he married on April 27, 1974, in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Mechanicsville, MD. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Brian Sydnor of Biloxi, MS, and Suzanne Hildebrandt (Curt) of St. Leonard, MD., a brother Russell Sydnor of Owings, MD, a daughter-in-law Cindy of Hagerstown, MD., five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son Roland Lewis Sydnor II and siblings Ruth Crowe, Robert Sydnor, Dorothy Watts, Rose Hoovlier, Raymond Sydnor, Richard Sydnor, and Rita Larson.

Roland graduated from Margaret Brent HS, Morganza, MD in 1962. He served in the USAF from October 11, 1962, to June 8, 1966. After his release from active duty, he went to work for Dean and Beavers Excavating, Hollywood, MD until being appointed to The Metropolitan Police Department on February 19, 1968 and transferred to the Executive Protection Service on September 14, 1975. He retired from the U.S. Secret Service Uniformed Division on November 18, 1989. After retiring from the Secret Service, he went to work for Beretta U.S.A. in Accokeek, MD for eight years and then to Hawthorn Group (Public Relations Firm), Alexandria, Va. until his final retirement on August 31, 2005.

Roland was a charter member of the Chaptico Optimist Club until they folded in March 2019, a member of Mt. Zion UMC men’s group, and a member of St. Mary’s County FOP Lodge #7.

Roland enjoyed camping, dancing, bluegrass music, eating at nice restaurants, and spoiling his 6 lb. Yorkie (Magnus).

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Mechanicsville, MD where a Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The American Heart Association, Mt. Zion UMC Food Pantry, 27108 Mt. Zion Church Rd., Mechanicsville, MD, or Lady Lake UMC-Capital Campaign Fund, 109 W. McClendon St. #3863, Lady Lake, FL 32159.

