Doris Newgent Barbour, 80, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on March 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospice House in Callaway, MD.

Doris was born on June 28, 1942, to Karl Raymond Newgent and Catherine Josephine Baumann in Washington, DC.

After graduating high school Doris married Harold L. Barbour on August 4, 1962. Together they had three children, Anita, Anne, and Michael.

She enjoyed quilting and spending time with family. She was a member of the Pax River Quilters Guild, Terra Maria Quilters Guild, and Quilters by the Bay.

Doris is predeceased by her parents; sister Janet Layton; and brothers Buddy Newgent Barry Newgent, and Billy Newgent.

Doris is survived by her husband, Harold; children, Anita “Lori” Wetzel (Alan), Anne Knight (Wayne Oliver), Michael A. Barbour; grandchildren, Hannah Wetzel, Brittney Irvin (Alan), Eric Wetzel, Ryan Knight, Erin Wetzel; great-grandchildren, Elliot Irvin, Benjamin Knight, Lily Irvin; and her sister-in-law & dear friend, Kathleen Newgent.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Mary’s Hospice House Callaway, MD.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.