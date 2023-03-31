The Barrs Family sadly announces the death of William Brooks Barrs, Jr., who passed away on Monday, March 6th after a long illness. He is survived by his loving wife Linda Susan Mayes Barrs, and his loving children: Laura Ann Barrs Harrell (John), Kimberly Jean Barrs, Michael Mayes, and William Brooks Barrs III. Also survived by his loving sister Dianne Barrs Long Chapman and Aunt Sandra Moore.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents: William Brooks Barrs, Sr. Doris Hope Barrs and his sister Joanne Barrs and brother Lonnie Aaron Barrs.

He was an avid fisherman, union carpenter Local 132, NASCAR fan, and stock car racer. Racing #32 at Potomac Speedway in Budds Creek, MD. He also served in the Air Force from 1963 to 1967 doing a tour in Spain. He was affectionately called Willie and Shorty by family and friends.

On April 3, 2023, the family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm for the visitation with the funeral service beginning at 12:30 pm officiated by Pastor Glenn Swanson at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD