Lois Ann Fowler, 84, of Hughesville, MD, peacefully passed away on March 25, 2023.

Lois was born October 30, 1938 in Leonardtown, MD, to James Franklin Abell and Lucie Ann Dunbar.

Lois was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy and on June 15, 1957 she married her beloved husband Zach M. Fowler III. Together they had four children, Frank, Zach, Lucy, and Bill. Once her children were older, Lois went to work at Tidewater Veterinary Hospital for many years. She also worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles and helped her father manage his business in Mechanicsville, MD.

Lois was a long-time member and past president of the Hughesville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Southern Maryland Ladies Auxiliary. She also enjoyed quilting and gardening.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her son, Zach Fowler IV.

She is survived by her children, James “Frank” Fowler (Bea) of Mechanicsville, MD, Lucy Tucker (Kim) of Waldorf, MD, William “Bill” Fowler (Tracy) of Mechanicsville, MD; grandchildren, Daniela, Stacey, Bettina, Frank, Samantha, Amber, Wayne, Chris, Casey; thirteen great-grandchildren; devoted sisters, Diane Delahay, Sara Brown, Faye Reid (Darrel); and dedicated caregiver, Betty Goldring. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers are Frank O. Fowler, Wayne Tucker, Tommy Hunt, Zach Beckham, Steve Jennings, and Tony Blanchard. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and members of the Ladies Auxiliary.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 3, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617 with interment immediately following at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery.

Donations in Lois’ memory can be made to Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bryantown.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.