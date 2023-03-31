Michael William Patton, 49, of Mechanicsville, MD, unexpectedly passed away on March 23, 2023.

On May 5, 1973, Michael was born to Randall Patton and Terri Griffin Buckler in Washington, DC.

After high school, he worked in the flooring industry for over 30 years. Michael was passionate about flooring, learning his craft at a young age as his uncle’s helper. He loved what he did for a living, recently opening his own business, M&D Floors & More, with his fiancé.

When Michael was not working, he enjoyed spending time with his fiancé Denise Murphy and his dogs Daisy and Bella. He loved all things furry, almost as strong as his love of family. He took great joy in being around his family and friends, just hanging out and having a good time. Michael would be a friend to anyone. He had great pride in his family and was happy to share in any accomplishments they made. He enjoyed watching movies, listening to music, and all things spicy. He could spend hours curled up with a loved one or friend, sharing movies and potato chips with vinegar and hot peppers on the side.

Michael is survived by his mother Terri Buckler of Mechanicsville, MD, his fiancé, Denise Murphy of Waldorf, MD, and his two stepchildren, Wesley Griffin of Mechanicsville, MD, and Brandi Peterson of Waldorf, MD. He is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Lorraine Griffin of Marbury, MD; brother David Buckler, Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD; sisters, Jennifer Patton of Stafford, VA, Elizabeth Buckler and her husband Jeff of Charlotte Hall, MD; his grandchildren, Sophia Peterson-Bamburg, Ellianna Griffin, and Sawyer Griffin; and many aunts and uncles along with his nieces and nephews, Alyssa, Donovan, Rachel, Emily, Layla, Lauren, Joshua, and Jordan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Randall Patton, stepfather, David Buckler, Sr, paternal grandparents, Calvin and Betty Patton, and maternal grandfather, Charles Griffin.

On April 4, 2023, the family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD, 30195 Three Notch Road. On April 5, 2023, a funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10:00 am. Interment will follow after the service at St Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Pl, Bryantown, MD 20617.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Humane Society of Charles County.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.