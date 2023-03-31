Marjorie “Margie” Lea Sandidge, 76, of California, MD passed away peacefully on March 28, 2023 with her loving family by her side.

Margie was born on October 26, 1946, to the late Joseph Albert and Amanda Louise Dean in Leonardtown, MD.

On August 6, 1966, she married Richard Lee Sandidge at Hollywood United Methodist Church, Hollywood MD.

Margie was a life-long resident of St. Mary’s County, and graduated in the first Commencement Ceremony of Chopticon High School in 1965.

She loved playing BINGO and was known to carry around a lucky horseshoe or two. She enjoyed completing word search puzzles, playing Pitch and Rummy with family. Most of all, she LOVED spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was completely devoted to them and dedicated her life to them. She was always a quiet presence, behind the scenes supporting her family. She provided daycare for most all of her grandchildren so that her children could pursue careers knowing they were with Grandma and in the best care. She was a blessing to so many of us.

Margie is survived by her children: Tammie (Kurt) Sebacher of California, MD, Richard (Beth) Sandidge, Jr. of Port Republic, MD, Donna (Bart) Pulliam of Lexington Park, MD, Steven Sandidge of California, MD, and Tracy (Rusty) Edelen of Mechanicsville, MD. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and her siblings: Gary Dean of Myrtle Beach, SC, Marlene (Rick) Freeman and Dale (Susan) Dean both of Hollywood, MD.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings: Cliff Dean, Joe Dean, Leroy Jones and son-in-law Kyle Hecker.

The family will receive friends for Margie’s Life Celebration on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with prayers being recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at Hollywood United Methodist Church, 24422 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow at Joy Chapel Cemetery, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons: Daniel Sebacher, Matthew Sebacher, Seth Sebacher, Travis McLane, Jason Pulliam and Parker Edelen. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters: Kristina Sebacher, Sarah Sebacher, Heather Bradley, Erica Sandidge, Victoria Pulliam, Kinsley Hecker and Raelynn Edelen.

The family will receive flowers or donations in Margie’s memory can be made to Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad or Hospice of St. Mary’s, Callaway, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.