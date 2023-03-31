Time of Service: March 31, 2023 1:00 PM

Service Location: The Barn at Pleasant Acres

Kenneth Eugene “Ken/Pop” Rollins, Sr., 71 of Solomons, MD and formerly of Lusby, MD, passed away on March 23, 2023 at Calvert Health Medical Center. Born September 4, 1951 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Milton Joseph Rollins, Sr. and Zona Mae (Harville) Rollins.

Ken served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was an insulator for Union Local 24. Ken was an avid pool shooter, playing both 8-Ball and 9-Ball pool.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy L. Rollins whom he married on July 15, 1974 in Upper Marlboro, MD; his children, Jesse Wayne Rollins and Kenneth E. Rollins, Jr.; his grandchildren, Tyler B. Rollins, Cassidy A. Rollins, Madelynn B. Rollins and Olivia G. Rollins; and his siblings, Milton J. Rollins, George J. Rollins, Donna D. Brown and Charles E. Rollins. He was preceded in death by his son, James Lee Rollins; and his siblings, John W. Rollins and Robert A. Rollins.

A service for Ken will be held on Friday, March 31, 2