Timothy Lee Bowen, “Tim”,67, of Lusby, Maryland passed away March 23, 2023 in Prince Frederick, Maryland. He was born on June 8, 1955 in Kent, Ohio to the late Fred W. and Ruth E. Bowen. Tim is also preceded in death by his brothers, Mark “Farmer” Bowen and Patrick “Skinny” Bowen.

Tim served in the US Army and enjoyed being in the Army. When he received his Honorable Discharge in November of 1979, Tim went to work for the Civil Service, working for the Department of the Navy on Aerospace Machinery. He then went on to Lockheed-Martin until his retirement.

In retirement he enjoyed reading, piddling around with wood working, helping his wife with her embroidering and sewing and hanging out with his buddies at the Tavern.

Tim is survived by his wife, Laura Lee Bowen, son Michael Wayne Bowen and his wife Elizabeth, and daughter Michelle Lynne Bowen. Grandfather of Pauline Ellen Lawrence, Trevor Michael Bowen, Alexis Marie Bowen, Jason Lee Seaton, Jacob Michael Seaton and Monica Lynn Seaton. he is also survived by great grandchildren: Gauge Robe, Mason Lawrence and Landon Lawrence.

The family will receive friends on Thursday March 30, 2023 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road Port Republic, Maryland where services will be held on Friday March 31, 2023 at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens, Port Republic, Maryland