Guy Emory Tippett, 85, of Lothian passed away March 25, 2023. He was born June 23, 1937, in Upper Marlboro to Guy Emory and Evelyn M. (Rawlins) Tippett. Guy grew up on the family farm in Lothian and graduated from Southern High School. He married Pat Juenemann on September 2, 1961, and they built their home on the family farm. Guy joined the United States Army and was honorably discharged on January 31, 1966, after obtaining the rank of Sergeant. Guy worked as a repairman for Washington Gas Light Company for over 30 years. Shortly after his retirement he went back to work for Williams Meter Service working as a contractor for Washington Gas Light Company. Guy was a member of the American Legion Stallings Williams Post 206, The American Mountain Men and The Patuxent’s. Guy loved being outdoors and had a vast knowledge of trees, animals, and flowers. He enjoyed primitive camping and hunting with his friends from The American Mountain Men and The Patuxent’s. He also enjoyed fishing and reading. Guy will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Guy was preceded in death by his wife Pat Tippett. He is survived by his daughter Kris Tippett Annett and her husband Mitch of Farmerville, TX, grandson Patrik Gy Tippett and his wife Heater of Dallas, TX, great-grandchildren Milo and Logan Tippett, sister-in-law Joyce Tippett, nephew John Tippett, and niece Kathy Lorence and her husband Jeff of Lothian.