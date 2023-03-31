Carolyn A. Kemp of Huntingtown passed away March 25, 2023, at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Ms. Kemp was born in Washington, DC to Reinhard and Adelaide Celaya (Fox) Pohlen on July 17, 1940. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Hubert G. Kemp, sister Mary Jean Brooke, and brother Reinhard James Pohlen. She is survived by a sister Laura Karam of Lancaster, PA, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert and Edith Kemp, nieces Sharon Bailey, Brenda Coffren, and Julie Kempf, as well as a host of other nieces and nephews.

Ms. Kemp graduated from Strayer College and went to work for the Immigration and Naturalization Service shortly after graduation. She worked for that agency for almost 35 years. She retired in 1994 as Director of Staffing and Personnel Automation Programs. Following her retirement, she devoted her time to volunteer service. She served on the Calvert County Commission for Women, the Board of Directors of the Literacy Council, and the Board of Directors of the Friends of Calvert Hospice Festival of Trees Committee for over 16 years. She also established a craft group that met weekly for 14 years which made and donated items to sell at the Festival Gift Shop. Ms. Kemp took much pleasure in tutoring many adults in reading under the auspices of the Literacy Council. She became a member of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees and served in an officer position for many years. She was an active member of Huntingtown United Methodist church and helped establish a social group for retired or soon to be retired members.