Patricia Elaine Smith, nee Lyda, 76, formerly of Jacksonville, Florida passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer at her daughter’s home in Chesapeake Beach on 25 March 2023.

Born 18 July 1946 in Durham, North Carolina to Woodrow Wilson Lyda and Edna Mae McDaniel, both preceded her in death. Also preceded in death by her only brother, Junior Lyda of Coaldale, Pennsylvania in June 2020.

Patricia loved to dance, watch her beloved “Washington Redskins” football team, and watch movies, but most of all, she loved to spend time with her family and longtime friends, Jean Ball Fabian, Joanie Gatorian Kaye, and Kathy Gatorian Caparratto.

She is survived by her daughter Lisa Sarns (Jim) of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland

and son Sydney Smith, Jr. of Maryland.

She is survived by two incredible grandsons Benjamin Sarns of Maryland and Caleb Smith of North Carolina.

Patricia is also survived by her loving sisters Peggy Vasiliou of King George, Virginia, Barbara Springer (Robert) of Adelphi, Maryland, and Shirley Stevens of Jacksonville, Florida, as well as Mary Watkins of Coaldale, Pennsylvania, Deborah Hinkle (Kurt) of Rohrersville, Maryland, and Joy Schaneworf (Carl) of Easton, Pennsylvania.

Patricia is survived by one cousin Kelly (Stewart), (Pat) Ray Jr. of North Carolina.

She was loved and will be missed by countless nieces and nephews along with many dear friends in Maryland, Florida, and Ireland.

A private service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.