Austin Xavier Barrett, age 20, of Lusby, MD passed away on March 26, 2023 at his residence. Born May 30, 2002 in Prince Frederick, MD, he was the son of Daniel Barrett and Kristy Shehan.

Austin graduated from Calvert High School in 2020 and was a sales consultant for Bayside Auto Group. He loved to make people laugh. Austin loved working out, cars and annoyingly loud music.

Austin is survived by his mother and father, Kristy Shehan and Daniel Barrett of Lusby, MD; and his siblings, Jack Barrett and Dani Barrett both of Lusby, MD.