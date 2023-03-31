Temporary Lane Diversion on Buck Hewitt Road at the FDR Boulevard Intersection Beginning Monday, April 3rd

The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Work’s (DPW&T) contractor continues construction for the FDR Boulevard Extension.

Beginning on April 3, 2023, travel lanes in each direction of Buck Hewitt Rd, at the FDR Blvd intersection, will be diverted to allow for the construction of a new roundabout intersection.

Motorists are required to reduce speed to 20 mph within the work zone. The existing portion FDR Boulevard and Chickadee Circle will be connected to the temporary lane diversion on Buck Hewitt Rd. Drivers are advised to follow the new lane markings and traffic signs. During this construction, drivers may experience a brief delay and should use caution. Please remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns. Portable message signboards have been deployed to provide advance notification of the roadwork.

For more information about this project, please visit stmaryscountymd.gov/fdr. Additional questions may be directed to DPW&T at (301) 475-4200, ext. 3525.

