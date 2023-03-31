Anne Arundel County Police Officer Suspended and Charged with Assault

March 31, 2023

On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 10:52 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 6200 block of Solomons Island Road in Tracys Landing, Maryland.

Preliminary investigation revealed the male pushed the female to the floor, where she sustained minor injuries. The female victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect was identified as Corporal H. Hopple, a 16-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

He was placed under arrest and charged with second-degree assault. Corporal Hopple is assigned to the Bureau of Community Services. Hopple has been administratively suspended with pay pending an Office of Professional Standards investigation.

