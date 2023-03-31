Police Investigating and Seeking Information Into Triple Shooting Which Injures 14-Year-old and Two Adults

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., officers responded for a report of gunshots fired in the area of Tomlinson Court in Severn.

One juvenile and two adult victims were located inside residences in the 8200 block of Durness Court and 8200 block of Monaegan Court, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first responding officers immediately rendered aid to the victims, who were transported to an area hospital for treatment. One of the victims sustained possible life-threatening injuries.

Several shell casings were recovered from the crime scene.

Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Victims are identified as a 14-year-old male, a 31-year-old male, and a 34-year-old male.