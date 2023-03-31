Anne Arundel County Police Officer Alerts Homeowners of House on Fire and Rescue Multiple Pets

On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Officer Moreland was driving through the 2900 block of Crystal Lane in Pasadena when he noticed a house on fire.

Ofc. Moreland took immediate action and was able to get the homeowner and his dogs safely out of the residence. He was also able to notify a neighbor whose home was also catching fire.

Fire and rescue personnel responded with crews quickly extinguishing the fire and were able to rescue a furry family member. The cat was reunited with family on scene.

The family said “So thankful to police officer who saw the smoke and started banging on ours and the neighbors doors. He was able to get everyone and the dogs out. This could have went a completely different way had he not stopped. Thank you to the Depts who helped extinguish the fire so quick too. Our houses can be fixed. Our pets and family cannot. Thank you Anne Arundel County Fire Department and Anne Arundel County Police Eastern District”

Police released the following. “It is easy to see how quickly house fires can spread and how limited visibility can get, even outside. We want to thank our Fire Department for quickly managing this fire and for their heroism each and every day”

