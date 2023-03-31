Charles County Woman Charged with Kidnapping After 34-Hour Barricade in Virginia

The Laurel Police Department has obtained charges for Brittany A. Copelin, 29 years of age, of Charles County, Maryland in connection with the kidnapping of a Laurel woman that occurred on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Laurel, Maryland.

At approximately 9:57 P.M., on Sunday, March 26, 2023, Laurel police officers responded to the 14000 block of Korba Place, Laurel, Maryland for a missing person report. Lauren L. Kingsbury, 25 years of age, from Laurel, Maryland, was reported missing by her mother.

Ms. Kingsbury was last seen via doorbell footage, leaving her residence on Friday, March 24, 2023, in the company of Ms. Copelin.

Detectives from our Criminal Investigations Division are still in the investigative stages of establishing what happened in the days leading up to the kidnapping and during the time Ms. Kingsbury was missing.

On March 28, 2023, Ms. Kingsbury was located by the Fairfax County Police Department in their jurisdiction. Ms. Kingsbury advised law enforcement that she had been kidnapped by Ms. Copelin.

Laurel Police detectives have charged Ms. Copelin, via a warrant, with the following criminal charges in connection to her involvement in the kidnapping of Ms. Kingsbury;

Kidnapping

Home Invasion

First Degree Assault

Second Degree Assault

Third Degree Burglary

Firearm Use in the Commission of a Felony

Loaded Handgun on Person

False Imprisonment.

Ms. Copelin is also facing charges in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The Laurel Police Department commends the Fairfax County Police Department for their commitment and perseverance in finding a peaceful resolution in bringing Ms. Copelin into custody. We would also like to thank the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for their cooperation in assisting with our investigation.

We are grateful that Ms. Kingsbury has been returned to her family. We would also like to thank Ms. Kingsbury’s family for their continued cooperation and determination in bringing their loved one home.



– A Maryland woman is facing felony charges following a 34-hour barricade that ended early this morning at Richmond Highway and Arlington Drive.

On Tuesday around 11 a.m., officers were called to the 7200 block Fordson Road in Alexandria to check the area for Brittany Copelin, 29, who was reported missing by Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers arrived, they were approached by a woman who claimed she was abducted by Copelin on Mar. 24 in Maryland.

Officers searched the area for Copelin and found the 2016 Jeep SUV in a parking lot in the 7300 block of Richmond Hwy. Officers attempted to stop the Jeep but Copelin drove away. Officers engaged in a short pursuit until the Jeep came to a stop on the service road at Richmond Hwy and Arlington Blvd. Copelin displayed a firearm to officers and refused to exit the Jeep.

To ensure the safety of our community, our officers and Copelin, Richmond Hwy was closed between Lockheed Blvd and Boswell Ave. Officers from our Special Operations Division and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to work to peacefully resolve the situation.

Thanks to the tireless dedication of our officers, clinicians, the Alexandria Police Department, Virginia State Police and George Mason University Police, Copelin was safely taken into custody this morning. Copelin was assessed by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel at the scene to ensure her physical well-being.

She was then taken to the Adult Detention Center where she was charged with two counts of abduction, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and felon in possession of a firearm. Copelin is held without bond. Copelin is also facing charges from the City of Laurel Police Department.

For questions regarding the Laurel Police Department’s case and charges, please contact Laura Guenin with their Public Relations at [email protected]

Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.

