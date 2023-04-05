UPDATE: Police Investigating Residences Struck by Gunfire in Waldorf After Two Suspects Shoot at Victims in Vehicle

UPDARE 4/4/2023: On March 31 at 5:39 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle at Springfish Place in Waldorf for the report of gunshots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, everyone had fled the scene and officers did not locate a victim in the area.

A few minutes later, officers were made aware of a possible shooting victim who was driven to the hospital.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and a preliminary investigation showed the victim was a passenger in a van being driven by a relative. As they were driving on Dorchester Circle near Springfish Place, two unknown suspects wearing all black clothing and ski masks, fired numerous gunshots toward the van, striking the van and several homes.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where it was determined he had a non-penetrating impact wound as a result of gunfire.

No other injuries were reported.

Detectives are pursuing leads.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Worley at 301-609-6518. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in this case.



: On Friday, March 31, 2023, at approximately 3:43 p.m., police responded to the 5300 block of Sea Raven Court in Waldorf, for the reported shots fired.

Witnesses reported two black males fired at a vehicle before fleeing on foot. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and a short time later, 911 callers reported the same vehicle driving erratically in the parking lot of the Chesapeake Apothecary located at 4781 Crain Highway.

The 911 caller reported the vehicle was speeding and driving recklessly with the vehicle having front end damage and a flat tire. The occupants reportedly exited the vehicle and got into a yellow Camaro which fled at a high rate of speed.

Police later located the Camaro at the UM Charles Regional Medical Center.

Officers located at least 18 shell casings in the area of Springfish Place and Dorchester Circle, with multiple residences being struck by gunfire.

The incident is under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.