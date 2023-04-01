VIDEO: One Transported to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Crash in Lexington Park

On Saturday, April 1, 2023, an employee of Southern Maryland News Net heard a loud crash that came from Hermanville Road at approximately 2:03 a.m.

Upon turning onto Hermanville Road from Green Leaf Road, a car horn was heard periodically and at 2:11 a.m., a Dodge Challenger was found off the roadway that had collided into a utility pole and multiple trees with the adult male operator pinned in the vehicle. He was conscious and alert the entire time while talking to our employee.

After calling 911 and providing details and the location, firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood and Valley Lee were all dispatched due to multiple motor vehicle collisions in the county being dispatched.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch and extricated the operator in under 20 minutes.

The victim was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Firefighters from Bay District VFD Company 9 responded to Amber Drive at 2:09 a.m., for a motor vehicle collision with multiple injured.

Crews from Ridge, NAS Webster Field and Bay District Company 3 responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Woodscroft Road for a serious motor vehicle collision at 2:12 a.m., and firefighters from Bay District Company 3&9, Hollywood, Valley Lee and NAS Patuxent River responded to this incident.

