Police Investigating Stabbing in Lusby, Suspect in Custody and Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Friday, March 31, 2023, at approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the 300 block of Towanda Trail in Lusby, for the report of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male victim suffering from a stab wound to his lower back.

Deputies rendered aid until medic units arrived and transported the victim to a landing site where he was flown to University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

The suspect, identified as Erick Antonio Gonzalez, age 22 of Silver Spring was apprehended on scene and taken into custody.

Gonzales was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree and Reckless Endangerment. A bail amount was set at $25,000

The male victim is currently in stable condition.

More details to follow as they become available.