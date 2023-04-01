Sgt. Alexander Retires from St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office After More Than 26 Years of Service

April 1, 2023

Sgt. David Alexander #87 received his Final Salute on Friday, March 31, 2023, upon his retirement from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Alexander served the community for more than 26 years in the agency, spending 19 of those years as a detective.

He also served as a Patrol Division squad leader, the leader of the Sheriff’s Office hostage negotiation team and leader of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.

“I love the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. I won’t be too far away,” he told his colleagues, friends and family.




