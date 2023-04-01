Detectives Investigating and Seeking Information After 16-Year-Old is Shot and Killed

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who fatally shot a teenager Thursday evening in the town of Cheverly.

The victim is 16-year-old Eduardo Saucedo Olmos of Lanham. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On March 30, 2023, at approximately 6:25 pm, officers with the Cheverly Police Department and the PGPD responded to the 6400 block of Landover Road for the report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers located the victim inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Detectives are working to identify a motive.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides in the town of Cheverly.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0018956.