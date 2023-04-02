One Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Pomfret

On Saturday, April 1, 2023, at approximately 8:52 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Marshalls Corner Road and Laurie Place in Pomfret, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

While crews responded to the incident, dispatchers advised they received additional 911 calls stating two pickup trucks were involving with one off the roadway and into a tree with the operator not moving.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and reported one trapped and requested the incident be upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision and requested an additional medic unit, ambulance and a helicopter.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 responded and landed nearby.

Medical personnel told flight medics the operator of the vehicle was an unknown aged male and was impaired. Trooper 2 transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Police responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.