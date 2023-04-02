Charles County Residents Invited to Celebrate Earth Day at County Events

Charles County Government is recognizing Earth Day on April 20, 2023 by partnering with the Maryland State Highway Administration to do a spring litter blitz in Charles County to clean our roadways.

All motorists can help “Keep Charles County Beautiful” by securing loads in their vehicles and putting trash where it belongs ̶ in a trashcan, and not along our roadways.

Residents are invited to participate in other Earth Day events:

Potomac River Watershed Cleanup – Saturday, April 15, 9 a.m. to noon – Help improve Charles County’s waterways www.fergusonfoundation.org/potomac-river-watershed-cleanup/

Composting and Rain Barrel Workshops – Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. and 10:30 Workshops Waldorf Senior & Recreation Center (90 Post Office Rd, Waldorf) Pre-registration required at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach

Free Farm Tire Disposal *Restrictions apply Monday, May 1 – Friday, May 5, 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Charles County Landfill (12305 Billingsly Road, Waldorf) www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach

Community Cleanup Day – Saturday, May 20, Organize or participate in a community cleanup with friends, families, co-workers, and neighbors to clean, repair, and improve neglected public spaces.www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Outreach

For additional opportunities to help remove litter from the roads in your community, please visit the Maryland State Highway Administration Adopt-A-Highway website: roads.maryland.gov/mdotsha/pages/Index.aspx?PageId=11 and Charles County’s Adopt-A-Road website: https://www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Litterbug.

For more information about cleanup opportunities, call the Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or email Meg Romero at [email protected]. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.