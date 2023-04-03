North Carolina Woman Arrested After Running Victim Over in California, Victim Transported with Life-Threatening Injuries

Sharon Denade Thomas, age 60 of Spring Lake, North CarolinaOn Saturday, April 1, 2023, at approximately 4:16 p.m., police responded to the 45000 block of Church Drive and Military Lane in California, for the reported disturbance.

The 911 caller reported a male and female were outside with the female subject in a grey Ford Escape parked in the grass with the male laying in the street screaming and yelling.

While units were responding to the scene, dispatchers advised all units to expedite their response due to 911 calls reporting the female ran the male over.

Fire and rescue personnel were dispatched at 4:22 p.m.

Deputies arrived at approximately 4:22 p.m., and located the male victim completely underneath of the vehicle, deputies removed the victim from underneath the vehicle. Tire marks could visibly be seen on the victim.

Fire and rescue personnel arrived a short time later and started patient care.

A helicopter was requested, however, all were down due to weather. Emergency medical personnel advised they were transporting to an area hospital before a trauma center to stabilize the victim due to the severity of his injuries.

The male victim was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s in Leonardtown with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office placed the female suspect into custody on the scene. She has been identified as Sharon Denade Thomas, age 60 of Spring Lake, North Carolina and has been charged with the following.

Assault First Degree

Assault Second Degree

Assault Second Degree

Reckless Endangerment

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATT.TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY (DRUG(S),DRUG(S)& ALCO.)) CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

Updates will be provided when they become available.

