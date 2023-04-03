Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision in La Plata That Killed 30-Year-Old Welcome Man

UPDATE 4/3/2023: On Sunday, April 02, 2023, at approximately 5:14 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 225 (Hawthorne Rd) in the area of Bibury Lane for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2015 Honda Accord operated by Claude John Boushey, 30, of Welcome, was travelling on westbound Maryland 225 in the area of Bibury Lane. Mr. Boushey failed to drive in a single lane and entered the eastbound travel lane. At the same time, a 2013 Dodge Challenger operated by Donta Allen McKay, 42, of Capital Heights, was traveling eastbound on Maryland Route 225. The Honda collided head-on with the Dodge. Mr. Boushey was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, MD and was pronounced deceased. Mr. McKay was transported by MSP Trooper 2 to Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC with serious injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231. The investigation is continuing. (23-MSP-011789)

4/2/2023: On Sunday, April 2, 2023, at approximately 5:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Hawthorne Road and Bibury Lane in La Plata, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one unconscious and trapped.

A nearby police officer arrived on the scene within minutes and reported two vehicles in the roadway involved in head-on style collision with one operator unconscious and trapped and one operator laying in the roadway.



Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 was pre-launched to land nearby.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and began extrication and removed the trapped victim in under 15 minutes.

Maryland State Police Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 landed nearby. Shortly after, flight medics from Trooper 2 cancelled Trooper 7 after they advised CPR was in progress.

Emergency medical personnel transported one victim to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Trooper 2 transported one patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision. Updates will be provided when they become available.

Police released the following. “Hawthorne Rd (Rt. 225) is shut down in both directions between Bibury Ln and Mitchell Rd due to an accident.”