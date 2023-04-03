VIDEO: One Arrested for Impaired Driving After Causing Motor Vehicle Collision in California

On Sunday, April 2, 2023, at approximately 8:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and First Colony Boulevard in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with the operator of the Chrysler sedan reporting injuries.

Emergency medical personnel transported the adult female from the sedan to an area hospital with injuries.

Upon making contact with the male operator of the Dodge pickup truck, it was determined the operator was possibly under the influence and deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office administered field sobriety testing on the scene.

The male operator was placed into custody on the scene. In plain view of the pickup trucks interior, multiple opened/ empty alcoholic containers were observed in the driver and passenger floorboard. The female passenger of the pickup truck denied any injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

