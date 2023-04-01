St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Easter

All St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) administrative offices will be closed on Friday, April 7, 2023, in observance of the Good Friday holiday. Offices will resume normal operating schedules on Monday, April 10, 2023.

The April 7 closure includes:

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) and there will be no home-delivered meals

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)

The following SMCG operations will be open on April 7:

The six Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill (regular hours)

Department of Recreation & Parks school programs and facilities (regular hours)

The St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum (open for visitors from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

All three St. Mary’s County libraries (regular hours)

The Wicomico Shores Golf Course (open 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) and the Riverview Restaurant (open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Additionally, the following SMCG operations will be CLOSED on Sunday, April 9:

The six Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill

The Lexington Park Library

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)