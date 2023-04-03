NAS Webster Field Fire Department Gets Approval for Replacement/Renovation of Fire Station

April 3, 2023

“The Naval District Washington Fire and Emergency Services leadership was officially notified that the replacement/renovation project for the Webster Field Fire Station was approved, funded, and awarded!

This long-awaited project will provide for a safe and effective workplace for our personnel, as well as increase our service delivery to the installation.

Our leadership wish to express our sincere thanks to all those who have had a part in making this essential project a reality.” – District Fire Chief Montgomery




