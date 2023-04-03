Willows Recreation Center Permanently Closing April 30, 2023

Willows Recreation Center is permanently closing on April 30, 2023.

”Willows Recreation Center sent out an email to members stating the following

“Our hours for the month of April 2023 will be based on events. We will not be open from 8am to 3pm. We will be open from 3pm to 9pm Monday to Thursday for drop-in sports. Tuesday is basketball from 7-9pm, Wednesday futsal 7-9pm, Thursday dodgeball and volleyball 7-9pm.

We will be closed on Fridays except for private events. Saturday and Sunday will be based on events with hours generally on Saturday 9an-5pm and Sunday 9:30am to 5pm. Saturday and Sunday hours may change based on events.

Thank you for all of your support the last 3+ years! We’ve had fun!