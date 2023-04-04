Police Arrests Six Teens in Carjacking Cases and Recover Three Loaded Ghost Guns

The Carjacking Interdiction Unit charged six juveniles in connection with two recent carjacking cases. During their arrests, officers recovered a total of three loaded ghost guns (unserialized).

On April 2, 2023, at approximately 1:30 pm, patrol officers assigned to our Division VIII station responded to the report of an attempted armed carjacking in the 1900 block of County Road in District Heights.

Responding officers observed the two suspects running from the scene. After a short foot pursuit, the officers arrested both juveniles – a 17-year-old male from Temple Hills and a 16-year-old male from Fort Washington.



Both juveniles were each in possession of a loaded ghost gun. They are charged as adults with attempted armed carjacking and firearms offenses. They were transported to the Department of Corrections.

In a separate case, on March 30, 2023, members of the PGPD’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team located a carjacked vehicle in the area of Addison Road and Central Avenue. The vehicle had been carjacked at gunpoint on March 27, 2023, in the 7500 block of Marlboro Pike in Forestville.

The officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the four juveniles inside. A loaded ghost gun was recovered in the vehicle.

The suspects – all 15-year-old males from Washington, DC, are charged as juveniles with unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a firearm.

So far in 2023, the Carjacking Interdiction Unit has charged 32 juveniles and 19 adults in connection with carjacking cases.

If anyone has information relevant to these cases, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference cases 23-0019534 or 23-0018345.

