Man Driving with Child in Vehicle is Charged with Impaired Driving After Running Red Light and Killing Man

On April 2, 2023, at 12:49 pm, Northern District officers responded to a traffic crash on southbound Ritchie Highway and Marley Station Road, Glen Burnie MD.

The investigation revealed a 2008 Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound on Ritchie Hwy approaching this intersection when according to witnesses, it failed to stop for a steady red traffic signal.



As the Tundra entered the intersection, it first struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox that was turning left into the Marley Station Mall. A 2013 BMW was also turning left into the Marley Station Mall and was struck by both the Toyota Tundra and the Chevrolet Equinox.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Tundra sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Bayview Hospital in Baltimore for treatment. A 13-year-old male passenger in the Tundra was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Equinox was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the Equinox was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire personnel. The driver of the BMW was not injured.

Evidence at the scene suggested there was potential alcohol use by the driver of the Tundra as well as excessive speed. Contact was made with the Anne Arundel County States Attorney’s Office and the decision was made to charge the driver of the Tundra with the following charges:

2-209 – Negligent Manslaughter

2-210 – Criminally Negligent Manslaughter

2-503(a) – Homicide while under the influence of alcohol 3-211(c)(1)(i) Life-threatening injury by MV while under the influence of alcohol

3-211(d)(1) Life-threatening injury by MV while impaired by alcohol

21-902(a)(2)(i)(1) – Drive under the influence of alcohol while transporting a minor

21-902(b)(2)(i) – Drive while impaired with alcohol while transporting a minor

The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

Vehicle 1: 2008 Toyota Tundra, MD Reg: 2EB6513 – Driver/CHARGED and identified as Pedro Balmore Baires Beltran, age 35-years old of Glen Burnie, MD who was transported with life-threatening injuries and passenger identified as a 13-year-old male with non-life threatening injuries.

Vehicle 2: 2007 Chevrolet Equinox, MD Reg: 36111CK – Driver Miguel E. Deleon, age 60 of Pasadena, MD who suffered serious injuries and passenger Brandon E. Deleon, age 36 of Pasadena who died from his injuries.

Vehicle 3: 2013 BMW 335i, MD Reg: GREWAL1 – Driver Jasdeep S. Grewal age 28 of Glen Burnie, MD and was not injured.