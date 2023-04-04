Dinner & Cruise Series Returns for 2023 Season at St. Clement’s Island Museum

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division is pleased to announce the 2023 Dinner and a Cruise Series. These themed cruises offer visitors the opportunity to enjoy a fun evening of cruising on the St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi, a delicious seafood dinner at waterside Morris Point Restaurant, and a dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum.

The run of seven cruises kicks off on April 23, 2023 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. highlighting the theme, “The Civil War and St. Clement’s Island” as part of the Black Diamond Disaster commemoration weekend. The tour will include a guided presentation about St. Clement’s Island’s interesting role during the American Civil War.

The six other cruises occur monthly from June to October, highlighting the following themes:

Sunday, May 11, 2023, “History Beneath the Chesapeake” from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 11, 2023, “Inside Blackistone Lighthouse” from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 16, 2023, “The Piscataway” from 3:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 6, 2023, “Inside the Blackistone Lighthouse” from 3:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 10, 2023, “World War II on the Potomac” from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 15, 2023, will feature an environmental topic from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

“Since we started these cruises in 2019, they have always sold out quickly,” said Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “We are excited to bring this fun and informative series back this season with seven scheduled cruises. Keep in mind that seats are limited to 20 per cruise, so get your tickets fast before we sell out!”

Tickets are $75 per person or $140 per couple, and include the boat ride, water tour, dessert reception at St. Clement’s Island Museum, and dinner at Morris Point Restaurant.

For more information or to reserve your ticket, visit: DinnerAndACruise.eventbrite.com (scroll down for all available dates) or call St. Clement’s Island Museum at (301) 769-2222. Like, follow, and stay up to date with Museum events online at: Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division – The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River.

These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com